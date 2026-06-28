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Police investigate after man's body discovered in Mount Rainier stream

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FOX 5 DC
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 28, 2026 10:39 PM EDT
Published June 28, 2026 10:39 PM EDT
Police investigate after man's body discovered in Mount Rainier stream
Police investigate after man's body discovered in Mount Rainier stream

Police investigate after man's body discovered in Mount Rainier stream

Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating after a man's body was discovered in the water near the Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park.

The Brief

    • Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating after a man's body was discovered in the water near the Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park.
    • A local resident, who declined an on-camera interview, reported finding the body before first responders arrived to FOX 5 D.C.
    • Police stated they have not yet identified the man or determined his age, and the official cause of death remains unknown pending an investigation by the medical examiner.

MOUNT RAINIER, MD. - Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating after a man's body was discovered in the water near the Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park.

The active scene drew a heavy emergency response just off Queenstown Drive, with more than a dozen police and fire vehicles arriving at the location. 

A local resident, who declined an on-camera interview, reported finding the body before first responders arrived to FOX 5 D.C. The man shared video footage showing the victim lying face down in what appeared to be shallow water as dusk fell.

Onlookers from an adjacent apartment complex watched as the body was recovered from the water to be transferred to the medical examiner.

According to neighbors, the area is a popular gathering spot where people frequently walk the trails or congregate near the water.

Details remain unknown

What we don't know:

Police stated they have not yet identified the man or determined his age.

The official cause of death remains unknown pending an investigation by the medical examiner.

What's next:

The scene has since been cleared, and police are continuing their investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities as the investigation develops.

The Source: Information from FOX 5 D.C. reporting. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsPrince George's County