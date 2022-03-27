Police investigate after body found near Key Bridge in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Northwest D.C.

Authorities say a call came in around 8 a.m. Sunday morning about a person spotted in the water near the area of Key Bridge and M Street NW.

Fire officials say they located the man's body in the water, and learned he was dead.

Police have not released any details about the victim, and they are still investigating what caused his death.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.