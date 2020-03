article

UPDATE — Police say 6-year-old Stacey Naa-Korkoi Tackie has been located in good health.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) — Police in Prince George's County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

Stacey Naa-Korkoi Tackie was reported missing on Thursday.