Police impersonator busted in Greenbelt

A man pretending to be a police officer was arrested Thursday by real officers from the Greenbelt Police Department.

According to police, 47-year-old Carl Colston tried to conduct a traffic stop last week along the off-ramp of Greenbelt Road at 201 Northbound. A victim told police, Colston drove up behind him in his black Crown Victoria and began honking and flashing his white interior lights.

Carl Colston, 47, of District Heights, Maryland Photo via Greenbelt Police Department

After Colston drove in front of the victim's vehicle, stopping him from moving forward, he then allegedly proceeded to drive back around like a police officer would do during a routine stop.

The victim told police, Colston put on a Maryland Marshal tactical vest, flashed a badge and said he was an officer. He proceeded to call for backup, using a handheld radio, and then clutched his black pistol. Police said he did not point the firearm at the victim, but he did lift it up, so he could see he had it.

Police paraphanelia Colston was in possesion of Photo via Greenbelt Police Department

Once the victim told Colston he was calling the police, he fled the scene. After evading police for a few days, the fake cop was arrested Wednesday around 9:10 p.m. during a traffic stop.

Police are now asking anyone who may have had any interactions with Colston impersonating an officer to contact them.

