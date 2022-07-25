Police identify 26-year-old shot, killed in downtown Frederick

Authorities have identified a 26-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend in downtown Frederick.

Police say Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, of Montgomery Village, was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 Block of North Market Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Radtke at 240-549-4579 or by email at sradtke@frederickpolicemd.org.