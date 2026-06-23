Police ID Rockville man killed in Montgomery County motorcycle crash

The Brief Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday. Both riders lost control after the motorcycles made contact on Norbeck Road. Jacob James Hale died at the scene after striking a curb and traffic sign support.



Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday in Montgomery County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:16 a.m. near Norbeck Road and Hannans Way in Rockville. Investigators say a black 2007 Honda CBR600 and a white and black 2006 Honda CBR600 were traveling westbound together when the motorcycles made contact. Both riders lost control, and both motorcycles left the roadway.

The operator of the black 2007 Honda CBR600, 20‑year‑old Jacob James Hale of Rockville, struck a curb and a traffic sign support. He died at the scene. The operator of the 2006 Honda remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240‑773‑6620.