Police shoot suspect after barricade at Arlington 7-Eleven

The Brief A suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after officers shot him during a standoff in Arlington on Friday night. The standoff shut down a portion of Columbia Pike for several hours. Police said the man produced a knife when officers tried to take him into custody.



Arlington police officers shot a suspect while trying to take him into custody after a standoff at a 7-Eleven Friday night.

What we know:

The standoff began around 7 p.m. at the store in the 3600 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police reported that an officer found the suspect, who appeared to have a knife. The man then walked into the store.

All the customers and employees were able to make it safely out of the building.

Officials blocked off a portion of Columbia Pike during the standoff.

Around 10 p.m., Arlington PD said that the suspect produced the knife as officers were trying to take him into custody, and two officers shot him.

Paramedics brought the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect as of Friday night. The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

It's not clear how long the area of Columbia Pike will be closed.