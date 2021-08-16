Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Montgomery County

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder in Germantown Monday night.

Officials say they received a call around 7:45 p.m. about an intruder shot in the 21000 block of Futura Court.

According to police, the intruder was a middle-aged man and they believe the homeowner knew the person.

No additional information has been released at this time.