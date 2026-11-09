Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into Fairfax County DWI officer’s cruiser

The Brief Police arrested Pedro Javier Patraca Jacome, 26, of Arizona for driving while intoxicated. Jacome is accused of crashing into a DWI enforcement cruiser. The incident occurred early Sunday morning on I-95 near Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield, police said.



An alleged drunk driver slammed into the cruiser of an officer with the Fairfax County Police DWI Squad.

What we know:

Police said they arrested Pedro Jacome of Arizona early Sunday morning at about 4:15 a.m. According to investigators, Jacome slammed into an unoccupied marked cruiser with full emergency equipment activated on southbound I-95 near Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield.

At the time, the DWI Squad officer was out of the vehicle conducting a traffic stop for a reckless driver. Police said that the cruiser sustained significant damage. No one was hurt.

Big picture view:

Officers are now reminding everyone to drive sober – and they aren’t the only ones.

Monday, FOX 5 spoke with Kurt Erickson, the president of the non-profit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). WRAP operates the popular SoberRide program, which gives free rides to would-be impaired drivers on some holidays.

Erickson said they just gave out 2,000 rides over Halloween. He expects to do the same in the coming months, especially with Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching.

"We really should be able to lick this problem," Erickson said. "Every single drunk-driving crash, fatality, injury, and arrest is 100 percent preventable. When you have somebody crashing into the back of a lit cruiser, it is even more telling of how impaired somebody is on our shared roadways."

Dig deeper:

Police say Jacome was released from jail.

An attempt to reach him for comment was not immediately successful.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pedro Jacome of Arizona arrested for Fairfax County DWI