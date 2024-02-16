Police chase stolen Maryland State Highway vehicle across counties

Police chased a stolen Maryland State Highway Administration vehicle from Prince George's County to Montgomery County for nearly an hour Friday night.

The driver barreled through cars on busy streets and drove through electrical wires in a grassy field. At one point during the chase, the truck collided with several police cruisers.

The Prince George's County Police Department said the vehicle was stolen from College Park Friday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m., the driver pulled over in a White Oak neighborhood and appeared to surrender. SkyFox captured officers taking the suspect into custody.

