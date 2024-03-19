Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after hour-long LA police chase

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated March 20, 2024 12:47AM


Officers tackle suspect after hour-long chase

A police chase through Los Angeles County ended in Sylmar, with several officers tackling the driver in a field.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across Los Angeles County and with some accusing the driver of live-streaming their drive along the way.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a possibly stolen black SUV, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of this ongoing chase, the suspect drove through parts of West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Culver City, Mid City, downtown LA, Burbank, Glendale and Sun Valley. At one point, the suspect was believed to be live-streaming the pursuit while avoiding the cops. 

The suspect eventually ditched the SUV in Sylmar, before getting tackled by law enforcement and being placed in custody.

Chase suspect seems to pull over, speeds off

A police chase suspect appeared to be pulling over in South LA before speeding off again at high speeds, nearly losing control of the car.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

