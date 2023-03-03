Expand / Collapse search

Police Chase: Gunman waits for kids to cross street near Lakewood; Opens fire at several different locations

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 8:24PM
FOX 11

A 3-county police chase across Riverside, Orange and LA counties turned into a shootout at multiple points of the dangerous pursuit.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A tense three-county police chase ends with a suspect in custody – but not before the man went on a dangerous crime spree that included shooting at various Southern California locations Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Harbor City in Los Angeles County where the suspect hit one of the cruisers chasing him and then smashed into a pole.

Prior to the man's arrest, the suspect initially led authorities on the chase in Riverside County and other parts of the Inland Empire before making their way to Orange County and Los Angeles County

At one point during the chase, the suspect stopped at an intersection near the Lakewood-Long Beach area as a group of children crossed the street. The suspect waited for the kids to finish crossing the street before extending the pursuit. No one was hurt during that tense moment.

Shortly after driving off the crowded intersection, the suspect opened fire near the intersection of Montair Avenue and Autry Avenue around 3:46 p.m.

Prior to that shooting, the suspect is believed to have opened fire at a Corona police officer while trying to evade officers from that area.

At one point during the chase, the suspect got shot prior to getting placed in handcuffs, FOX 11's crew on scene reports.

Officials did not say where the carjacking may have taken place from. Other than evading law enforcement, opening fire multiple times and the alleged carjacking, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

