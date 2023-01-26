VIDEO: Police chase suspect narrowly dodges CHP's PIT maneuver, briefly extends pursuit

A two-county police chase finally comes to an end in Orange County, but not before the suspect left a trail of danger that included multiple sideswiping, speeding, and scaring other drivers by traveling the wrong way.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Costa Mesa after multiple California Highway Patrol cruisers cornered the suspect and arrested the dangerous driver. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach, Westminster, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach before surrendering in Costa Mesa.

At about 5 p.m., the suspect was cornered by multiple CHP cruisers, but the suspect somehow dodged the officers' PIT maneuver and managed to drive off from the scene.

Over the course of the 2-county chase, the suspect was seen driving along the bike lanes, traveling the wrong way and then going well-above the speed limit on the road.

The suspect is wanted for speeding. It is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

