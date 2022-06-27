Police chase leads to fatal motorcycle crash in DC

A police chase Monday morning led to a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast.

Police say the pursuit began around 1:46 a.m. after officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spotted a driver who they believed was wanted in connection to a homicide.

For nearly an hour, police chased the suspect through Northeast, eventually ending their pursuit around 2:48 a.m. in the area of 6th and Penn Street.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say officers from the U.S. Park Police continued to track down the suspect who MPD confirmed was only wanted for questioning in connection to a recent homicide.

While chasing the motorcycle down the Benning Road corridor, the driver crashed in the 2600 block of Benning Road at 3:02 am.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Police say they recovered a firearm and contraband from the area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The case remains under investigation.