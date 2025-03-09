Police chase ends in deadly crash, child killed in Prince George’s County

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is investigating after a police-involved collision Friday night left a child dead and a woman hospitalized in Prince George's County.

Deadly crash in Capitol Heights

The incident unfolded around 6:25 p.m. on Friday, March 7, when an officer with the District Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on an Infiniti SUV in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike.

The agency said the vehicle initially stopped but then fled from the officer, heading northbound onto Addison Road South. After losing sight of the Infiniti, the DHPD officer broadcasted a description of the vehicle.

Shortly after, the Infiniti was spotted by officers from both the DHPD and the Capitol Heights Police Department.

The officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Moments later, the Infiniti collided with four cars in the 1200 block of Addison Road South.

The driver of the Infiniti was arrested at the scene and transported to an area hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

A woman and a child who were in one of the cars struck by the Infiniti were also taken to nearby hospitals.

Officials said the woman’s injuries were "non-life-threatening," but the juvenile was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The involved officers were equipped with body-worn cameras, and two vehicles were fitted with dash cameras, which are being reviewed as part of the investigation.

The IID, with help from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is working to determine the events leading up to the fatal crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the IID.

The names of the officers involved in the incident are expected to be released within two business days, although that timeframe may be extended based on the IID's protocol. The identity of the deceased juvenile is being withheld in accordance with privacy laws.

Body-worn camera footage is generally released within 20 business days of the incident, though delays may occur if additional time is needed for witness interviews, technical issues, or to allow family members to view the footage before its public release.