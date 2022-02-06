Police ask for help finding northwest DC carjacking suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two suspects who carjacked someone in northwest D.C.

Investigators released these photos of the suspects to help.

Police say just before 4 a.m. Sunday a person was sitting in the backseat of their car along the 1400 block of Irving Street, when the two suspects walked up and entered the car. They then demanded that the victim leave the car.

The victim complied, and the suspects drove off in the car.

Police are asking any who may know the suspects or has information on the incident to call police at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.