Police arrest wrong man after fatal shooting in Fort Washington

The Prince George's County Police Department arrested the wrong man in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Benjamin Ampong in Fort Washington.

On Friday, PGPD released a statement noting that 31-year-old Anthony Shaw of Washington, D.C., was not the second gunman involved in the fatal shooting.

Upon discovering the new evidence, detectives immediately contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges against Shaw have been dropped, police said.

He has also been released from custody.

Officials say Shaw was initially arrested after an officer who responded to the 2400 block of Corning Ave observed a car matching the description of the vehicle tied to the crime leaving the area.

According to police, the officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and a short pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle crashed in the 4800 block of Wheeler Road and the two occupants jumped out of the car.

One suspect, a 16-year-old male from Washington, D.C. was arrested nearby. The second person in the vehicle, Shaw, was able to flee the scene. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Shaw was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

PGPD is actively working on the investigation and hopes to identify and arrest the second suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.