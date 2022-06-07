Police arrest suspect who shot and killed a DC grandmother on Easter
WASHINGTON - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a D.C. grandmother on Easter Sunday.
Police say 37-year-old Morris Jones has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Tiffany Wiggins, 38, was shot multiple times on Wisconsin Avenue near a gas station.
Wiggins was a mother, grandmother, and worked as a Violence Interrupter in the District. Friends describe her as "a beautiful soul inside and out."
Police say they are still continuing to investigate the shooting.