Police arrest suspect who shot and killed a DC grandmother on Easter

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Protest in Northeast after woman shot and killed

Community members rallied for safer streets in Northeast, following the killing of a woman near a gas station on Easter Sunday.

WASHINGTON - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a D.C. grandmother on Easter Sunday. 

Police say 37-year-old Morris Jones has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. 

1 woman dead after shooting in Northeast DC on Easter Sunday

Tiffany Wiggins, 38, was shot multiple times on Wisconsin Avenue near a gas station. 

Wiggins was a mother, grandmother, and worked as a Violence Interrupter in the District. Friends describe her as "a beautiful soul inside and out." 

Police say they are still continuing to investigate the shooting. 
 