Police activity shuts down Seat Pleasant Drive in Prince George’s County

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The Brief Police are responding to an incident in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. Residents on one street are being told to stay indoors. A section of Seat Pleasant Drive is closed as the situation unfolds.



Police are actively responding to an incident in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, in Prince George’s County near Washington, D.C., prompting road closures and safety precautions for nearby residents.

What we know:

Seat Pleasant Police say officers are on the scene in the 6100 block of Seat Pleasant Drive.

Authorities are asking residents on Seat Pleasant Drive to remain indoors until further notice.

Road closures

Seat Pleasant Drive is currently closed between 70th Place and 71st Avenue, according to police.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the nature of the incident.

What's next:

Police say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.