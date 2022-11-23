Two boys have been pronounced dead after being rescued from an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:31 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to the 800 block of West Panorama Drive for a report of a group of juveniles who fell into a pond.

When authorities arrived, they pulled a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old boy from the water.

The boys were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

The 4-year-old was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m.

The 6-year-old was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was pronounced dead at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Palatine police are investigating this incident.

Another young boy fell through ice in Aurora while play football Wednesday night.