Pokémon cards help police catch Aberdeen explosions suspect

Gotta catch 'em all?

Pokémon cards helped police in Aberdeen catch a suspect wanted for allegedly setting off multiple explosions in a neighborhood over the past several weeks.

Aberdeen police arrested 34-year-old Jeremiah E. Burnette Tuesday morning after discovering a crater littered with Pokémon cards. That's when one of the officers recalled arresting Burnette a few days before with a stack of Pokémon cards on him.

With the help of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, a search warrant was conducted on Burnette's home, where several packages of Pokémon cards were found, and Burnette was arrested.

Jeremiah E. Burnette, 34, of Aberdeen, Maryland. Photo via Aberdeen Police Department

During questioning, police said Burnette told investigators he was the one who had detonated the devices. He did not, however, mention a reason why.

Investigators described the devices as Illegally manufactured explosives, commonly called M-80s.

Burnette was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released after posting a $10,000 personal unsecured bond.

He's being charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device.