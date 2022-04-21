Plans for new 14-gate concourse at Dulles International Airport move forward

Plans are underway to build a new state-of-the-art concourse at Dulles International Airport.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority reviewed financing details for the project Wednesday.

Plans say a new 14-gate concourse would replace the single level regional gate portion of the existing Concourse A which was built in 1999 and was intended to be a temporary facility.

The project is expected to cost over $670 million and will total over nearly 400,000 square feet versus the 110,000 square feet currently in use.

The new facility would feature new gates, amenities including a lounge, concessions and restrooms and environmentally responsible and sustainable design plans.