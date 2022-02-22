Plane headed to Dulles makes emergency landing outside airport

An airplane traveling to Dulles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday in Loudoun County.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says at approximately 4:40 p.m. this afternoon, a single-engine Cessna 210 general aviation aircraft started experiencing engine failure.

The aircraft landed safely in a field located on Megawatt Drive in Ashburn. Only the pilot was on board the plane, which was en route from Newark Liberty International Airport. There was no fire or reported injuries, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Flights to and from Dulles International Airport were briefly paused but have since resumed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates