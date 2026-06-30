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Pit bull puppies stolen during DC burglary

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 30, 2026 11:36 AM EDT Published June 30, 2026 11:34 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for eight pit bull puppies stolen during a burglary at a home in southeast Washington.

What we know:

Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 4900 block of Benning Road SE between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28. The suspect took eight five‑week‑old pit bull puppies and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC police at (202) 727‑9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

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Pit bull puppies stolen during DC burglary (DC Police)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.  

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