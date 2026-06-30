Police are searching for eight pit bull puppies stolen during a burglary at a home in southeast Washington.

What we know:

Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 4900 block of Benning Road SE between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28. The suspect took eight five‑week‑old pit bull puppies and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC police at (202) 727‑9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pit bull puppies stolen during DC burglary (DC Police)