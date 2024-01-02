A pit bull puppy named ‘Lola’ was stolen during a New Year’s Eve burglary in Washington, D.C., detectives said.

Investigators believe two suspects knocked on the victim’s door at a home in the 100 block of Atlantic Street around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Pit bull named ‘Lola’ stolen during New Year’s Eve burglary in DC (DC Police)

When the door was opened, the suspects pushed their way into the residence and assaulted the victim, police said. They then took the victim’s dog and fled the scene.

'Lola' is described as a black 7-month-old female pit bull with a white stripe on the top of the head, chest, and stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.