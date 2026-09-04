Piece of Kennedy Center ceiling falls amid legal battle over restoration

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The Brief A piece of the Kennedy Center's ceiling fell to the floor Friday. It comes as a legal battle over a restoration continues to play out in court. The main building of the Kennedy Center is expected to open as normal on Saturday.



A piece of the Kennedy Center’s ceiling fell to the floor on Friday.

What we know:

The incident happened one day after severe storms damaged parts of the region and as a legal battle over a restoration project continues to play out in court.

Photos shared with FOX 5 show debris on the floor of the venue and a chunk of ceiling missing above.

It’s unclear what caused the pieces to fall.

In a statement, Kennedy Center leaders directed the main building to be closed Friday night to ensure the safety of staff and contractors.

Officials said the main building is expected to reopen Saturday for normal operating hours, but the Grand Foyer will remain closed and restricted for visits and non-essential access through the weekend.

In the statement, officials said they will work Friday and Saturday to address the issue.