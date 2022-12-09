Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: 25 puppies born at Homeward Trails animal shelter this week

By Mason Leath
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A whopping 25 puppies were born this week at Homeward Trails animal shelter, setting a new record for dogs born in a week at the rescue. 

Despite already being overwhelmed with animals, Homeward Trails rescued three new dogs this week that ended up being pregnant and eventually went into labor. 

After being abandoned and rescued from a rural shelter, Bear gave birth in a foster home this week. 

PHOTO: Homeward Trails

Lorena was also malnourished and abandoned at a rural shelter before giving birth. 

PHOTO: Homeward Trails

Birdie gave birth at a rural shelter, losing three of her babies before her rescue. 

PHOTO: Homeward Trails

For more information on adoption, click here.