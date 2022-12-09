PHOTOS: 25 puppies born at Homeward Trails animal shelter this week
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A whopping 25 puppies were born this week at Homeward Trails animal shelter, setting a new record for dogs born in a week at the rescue.
Despite already being overwhelmed with animals, Homeward Trails rescued three new dogs this week that ended up being pregnant and eventually went into labor.
READ MORE: Dog gives birth to litter of 21 puppies
After being abandoned and rescued from a rural shelter, Bear gave birth in a foster home this week.
PHOTO: Homeward Trails
Lorena was also malnourished and abandoned at a rural shelter before giving birth.
PHOTO: Homeward Trails
Birdie gave birth at a rural shelter, losing three of her babies before her rescue.
PHOTO: Homeward Trails
For more information on adoption, click here.