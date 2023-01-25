Philz Coffee closes DMV locations

After closing locations in Ballston, Bethesda, Dupont, Adams Morgan and now Navy Yard, California-based chain Philz Coffee is on its way out of the DMV.

"As we look to the future, we have made the difficult decision to exit the DC Metro market," said Philz Coffee in a tweet on Tuesday. "We loved serving this community, but business conditions and our desire to provide the best possible experience to our customers led to our decision. Thank you all for the years of support."

Employees of the Adams Morgan location have started a GoFundMe to support the staff, who have received a small severance package from Philz.

"Many Philz employees need additional funds to cover rent, groceries and other living costs," read the GoFundMe. "We are deeply saddened to lose this special space that has felt like our own special community corner. We hope to see as many of you as possible over the next few weeks. Buy all the beans you need, tip generously and let us know if you know anywhere that’s hiring."