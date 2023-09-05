PG police investigate viral video that appears to show uniformed officer enter vehicle with woman

Prince George's County Police officials say they are investigating after being made aware of a viral video posted online showing a uniformed officer appearing to enter a vehicle with a woman.

"As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances," PGPD tweeted Tuesday. "Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed"

The video was posted to TikTok Monday. By Tuesday the video had been viewed over two-million times.

The officer has not been identified. The investigation is continuing.