A person was shot in Union Station Wednesday afternoon, and officers from D.C. police and Amtrak are on the scene investigating the matter.

D.C. police said they received a call just after 4 p.m. to assist Amtrak police with the incident.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the male victim suffered a minor gunshot wound and has been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.