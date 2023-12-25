Person in critical condition after being rescued from Anacostia River on Christmas Day

A person had to be rescued from the Anacostia River after their car got stuck in it on Christmas Day.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 11th St Bridge in Southeast D.C. Three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers went into the water to rescue one adult victim from the vehicle.

All rescuers made it out of the river safely and are being treated for decontamination and rehab.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

It’s not yet clear what led to the vehicle being in the water.