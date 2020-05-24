People rescued from high-rise fire in Southwest DC, firefighters say

article

UPDATE (2:31 p.m.): D.C. firefighters say they extinguished the high-rise fire and "made rescues where necessary." They reported no "significant injuries."

ORIGINAL: People are trapped in an 8-story apartment tower that caught fire Sunday afternoon in Southwest D.C., firefighters say.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of M Street SW, near the Waterfront Metro station.

Firefighters on the scene say people are trapped in the tower as they battle the two-alarm blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.