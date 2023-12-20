Pennsylvania man kills roommate, kidnaps others to help dispose of body at Maryland park: police

A Pennsylvania man is facing murder and kidnapping charges after he allegedly killed his roommate then forced others to help him dispose of the body at a park in Maryland.

Authorities say Shane Adrian Bradley, 31, shot and killed Isiah Clark, 20, after an argument Sunday at their home in the 14000 block of Ditto Road in Mercersburg.

He then allegedly forced a male, and two female residents of the home to help him load Clark's body into a vehicle and drive with him about 10 miles to Terrapin Park in Hagerstown, Maryland where they dumped the remains.

After the body was left at the park, Bradley let the female residents go and fled the scene with the other male resident.

Pennsylvania State Police said the two female residents notified authorities. The male resident was later found unharmed.

On December 19, Bradley was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Greensboro, NC. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face criminal homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and tampering with evidence charges in connection with the killing.