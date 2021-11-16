Pedestrian struck, killed early Tuesday on ICC in Silver Spring

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. along westbound MD 200 (ICC) just before Georgia Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the person stuck died on the scene. Traffic is being diverted to Layhill Road at this time.

Expect delays through the morning.