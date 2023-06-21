Pedestrian struck by officer’s vehicle on Crain Highway in Waldorf

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Charles County Sheriff’s officer's vehicle Wednesday morning in Charles County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. The crash has closed all northbound lanes of Crain Hwy from Smallwood Drive to Mall Circle.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was on-duty but was not responding to a call. The officer attempted to render first aid until paramedics arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.