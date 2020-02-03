Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Rockville identified, police say

article

A pedestrian who was killed following a collision with a MARC train in Rockville on Monday has been identified. Authorities say 28-year-old Arlyn Chun-Hillard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road, according to Montgomery County Police.

Roads in the are were closed during the investigation. MARC train service on the Brunswick Line was restored after being suspended, the Maryland Transit Administration says.