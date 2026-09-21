Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County
article
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after a crash in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County fire officials.
The collision was reported at West Diamond Avenue near the ramp to southbound I-270 around 7:30 p.m., police said.
A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on the scene.
Some lanes are blocked as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.