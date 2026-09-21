Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

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The Brief A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Montgomery County. The crash was reported at West Diamond Avenue near the ramp to southbound I-270. The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after a crash in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

The collision was reported at West Diamond Avenue near the ramp to southbound I-270 around 7:30 p.m., police said.

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on the scene.

Some lanes are blocked as the investigation continues.