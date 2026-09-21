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Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

By
Maryland
Published September 21, 2026 9:16 PM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 9:16 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Montgomery County.
    • The crash was reported at West Diamond Avenue near the ramp to southbound I-270.
    • The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after a crash in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

The collision was reported at West Diamond Avenue near the ramp to southbound I-270 around 7:30 p.m., police said.

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on the scene. 

Some lanes are blocked as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. 

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