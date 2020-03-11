Peak bloom dates for DC cherry blossoms moved up due to warm weather, National Park Service says

The warmer than usual temperatures have prompted the National Park Service to move up the peak bloom dates for D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms.

NPS is now forecasting peak bloom to be from March 21 to March 24.

Originally, the peak bloom dates were scheduled from March 27 to Mach 30.

On average, peak bloom is between the last week of March and the first week of April.