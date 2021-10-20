PAY IT FORWARD: Soles4Souls helps provide shoes for those in need

When it comes to making an impact, sometimes people have the desire but just don't know where to start.

Laurel, Maryland resident Chrissy Cabrera says all you have to do is make the first step.

She's been collecting shoes for the organization Soles4Souls for several weeks so they can be refurbished and given to people who are struggling.

The organization believes in a two-fold approach. They help those in need and they cut down on waste by keeping shoes out of landfills, thereby helping the planet.

Sustainability, conservation, and protecting the environment is something Cabrera is very familiar with. Her company, Naturally London, makes products that are non-toxic and free of synthetic colors, artificial fragrances, and sulfates. So when she came across the chance to use her platform and woman power to help a cause that aligned with her values she says it was a no brainer.

"I'm all about natural products and protecting the environment. This is teaching my daughter, London, the importance of taking care of our planet and helping others," she said.

Easterns Automotive Group helped in her efforts. They purchased $500 worth of shoes from Goodwill to donate to Soles4Souls. Easterns also purchased $1,500 worth of Naturally London's foot soak and will pay it forward to first responders and hospital staff for their continued hard work through the pandemic.

If you are interested in getting involved in Soles4Souls you can find them online. If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.