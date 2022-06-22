Pay It Forward: Rockville salon offers grooming services for people in need

For families who are struggling to just make ends meet, salon services are considered a thing of the past. But, the owner of Therapeutique Salon and Spa in Rockville is working to impact the inside by changing the outside.

They are providing grooming services for people in transition and so much more.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5’s Pay it Forward Crew caught up with Black Girls Rockville to talk about ways they are paying it forward in their community.

Easterns Automotive Group gave the organization $2,000 to help them continue their efforts.

MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.