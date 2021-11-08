PAY IT FORWARD: Honoring local veteran with special trip after he lost home in fire

As we celebrate the sacrifices, the struggles, and the strength of the men and women veterans who have proudly served this country -- our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew caught up with Edward Smith.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Mr. Smith, affectionately known as 'Mr Eddie,' is a two-tour Vietnam veteran who has come through some very dark times with grace and still has a heart to serve.

VETERANS HONORED BY FOX SPORTS NFL SUNDAY DURING BROADCAST FROM US NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS

After losing his home to a fire in October, the 82-year old veteran was left with the tough road of starting over. He, his wife of two years, family and friends are returning all of the love and support he's given them over the years.

Before the pandemic and the fire, Mr. Eddie and his wife Paula were hoping to return to Jamaica where they spent their honeymoon -- but circumstances didn't allow that to happen.

‘MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE’: U.S.VETS LEADERS SAY GOAL IS TO ‘PUT OURSELVES OUT OF BUSINESS’

Easterns Automotive Group stepped in and is sending the couple on an all-expenses paid trip to Jamaica in honor of his service. Special thanks to MsTravelExec for help with the international travel.

Advertisement

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.