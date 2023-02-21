Pay It Forward: Free gas for hospital staff and public safety employees!

Valentine’s Day may be over but it’s never too late for our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew to share the love to folks giving back every day!

Hospital staff and public safety employees joined us at the Circle Sunoco in Fairfax Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive gave away free gas to the first 100 hospital and public safety workers.

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.