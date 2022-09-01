Pay It Forward: Donating supplies during back-to-school season for kids in need

We're celebrating the back-to-school season with our FOX 5 Cares Supplies Drive for ALIVE!

ALIVE! serves thousands of individuals every month, providing food, shelter, financial assistance, eviction prevention, furniture and housewares and early education.

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,000 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.

