Paved section of what was Baltimore beltway lands on cargo ship that caused Key Bridge collapse

An incredible image showed a paved section of what was once a part of Baltimore’s beltway strewn across the front of the cargo ship that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The mangled mess of concrete and asphalt was still recognizable as SKYFOX circled high above what was left of the iconic crossing that spanned the Patapsco River and outer Baltimore Harbor areas. White road markings and lane dividers were identifiable.

The bridge opened in 1977 and was named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner." It carried Maryland’s Interstate 695 across the entrance of the busy harbor.

The ship crashed into one of the bridge's supports around 1:30 a.m., causing it to break apart. Two people were rescued from the frigid water below and as many as 20 others were missing. Several vehicles were believed to have fallen into the river during the collapse.

All vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore was suspended on Tuesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was on the scene, but said there was no credible information to suggest terrorism. President Joe Biden was briefed.

The ship, called the Dali, was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag, according to data from Marine Traffic. The container ship is about 985 feet long and about 157 feet wide, according to the website.