Paul Pelosi video shows moment of brutal hammer attack

The body camera footage of the attack of Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home was released on Friday – the first time the public has been able to witness the home invasion that left the former House Speaker's 82-year-old husband with a fractured skull.

The video shows the moment Pelosi was bludgeoned by alleged attacker David DePape on Oct. 28, 2022, at the Pelosi Pacific Heights home.

The video also shows that both Pelosi and DePape had their hands on the hammer at same time.

Before that, DePape, standing in cargo shorts and a jacket, opens the door for a San Francisco police officer.

"Hey, how is it going?" DePape said to police.

Looking disoriented, Pelosi is standing next to him, wearing a button down shirt and boxers.

WARNING GRAPHIC: Video shows moment of Paul Pelosi attack

And even though a police officer is standing at the door, DePape then takes a hammer in his right hands and beings whacking Pelosi, running away from the front door and into a hallway. "Oh shit," an officer is heard saying.

Both men have their hammer at the same time, wrestling with it.

The body camera video then shows DePape and Pelosi both on the ground, as one officer yells: "Give me your f--ing hands. Give me your f---ing hands" and commands him to drop the hammer.

An officer places cuffs on DePape.

Another set of videos released shows a grainy black-and-white images of a man believed to be DePape, casing the Pelosi's back steps before breaking inside.

The full release of includes video from two San Francisco police officers as well as surveillance video captured by Capitol police.

Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy on Wednesday ordered that the video be released after news organizations pushed for it to be made public.

Federal and state prosecutors have charged DePape, 42, in the attack, including the charge of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had tried to keep the videos private, arguing that the release would trigger online conspiracies and not give DePape a fair trial.

News organizations argued releasing the footage was in the public interest and would enable the media to debunk false information spreading on the internet about the attack.

Murphy sided with the media, declaring that there was no reason to keep the footage secret after it was aired by the prosecution at last month's hearing, Thomas Burke, an attorney representing news agencies in the matter, told The Associated Press.

Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday she has not seen video of the attack and is unsure that she wants to.

Police and prosecutors allege DePape broke into the Pelosi residence and bludgeoned Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries.

However, he was well enough in December, about two months later, to attend an event at the Kennedy Center with his wife.

DePape was motivated by his desire to take former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a hostage and interrogate her. She was in Washington at the time.

David DePape is accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband with a hammer. Photo: Michael Short/ San Francisco Chronicle

Nancy and Paul Pelosi's home in the 2600 block of Broadway Street in San Francisco. A suspect broke in on Oct. 28, 2021

Police block off the street where a suspect broke into Nancy and Paul Pelosi's home. Oct. 27, 2022