Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs players call for prayers after shooting erupts at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Chaos erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting near the victory rally left at least eight people injured, including one who was critically hurt, according to Fox 4 KC.

Patrick Mahomes, who shortly before was celebrating Kansas City’s back-to-back Super Bowl titles alongside his teammates, posted a message on X less than an hour after Kansas City Police confirmed that two armed suspects were taken into custody after multiple people were struck near the Union Station garage at around 2 p.m. local time.

"Praying for Kansas City," Mahomes wrote.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was also at the parade, posted a message on social media calling the shooting a "heinous act."

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," the fifth-year player wrote in a message posted to X.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

As news developed, more messages began pouring in on social media.

The NFL Network’s James Palmer, who was live from Kansas City for the parade, said their crew was told to get under the stage as police responded to the shooting.

"Our crew is safe. Law enforcement has been absolutely incredible," he wrote on social media.

Police said two armed people were taken into custody for "more investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

