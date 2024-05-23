Pastor Kym Lee King talks journey from the red carpet to the pulpit

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reunites with celebrity makeup artist and Pastor Kym Lee King who joins us on The Good Word Series this Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

We talk about her atypical trajectory to preaching and navigating red carpets, movie sets and celebrities as a woman of faith! Pastor Kym says she left law school at Georgetown University to pursue her passions, makeup and preaching.

She founded the makeup line Wink and Pout, and she is the Pastor at Israel Total Life Ministries in Waldorf, Maryland.

She also shared one of singing icon Whitney Houston’s final moments and tells us how she encouraged Houston shortly before she passed away.

