Parkland shooting father climbs construction crane near White House to mark 4 years since killings

The father of a student killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida has scaled a constriction crane near the White House to mark four years since the shooting.

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver who was just 17-years-old when he killed during the Valentine’s Day massacre at the school, scaled the crane early Monday.

Oliver unfurled a banner with an image of his son at the top of the crane. Images from the scene show police surrounding the base of the construction tower.

Joaquin’s mother, Patricia Oliver, spoke with Bob Barnard who said her husband made the climb to demand immediate gun control action from President Biden.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.