Park Police investigating after man on rental scooter is struck and killed on Suitland Parkway

U.S. Park Police are investigating after a man riding on a rental scooter was struck and killed on Suitland Parkway in Temple Hills Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim was riding a JUMP-Rent on Uber scooter when he was struck shortly after 9 p.m.

They have not identified the victim, nor did they release any information on what kind of vehicle may have struck him.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 610-7500.

