Park near JD Vance’s Virginia home reopens with restrictions

The Secret Service recently requested the closure of a local park in Northern Virginia near the home of Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

Initially, nearby residents were frustrated. However, restrictions on the park have now started to ease.

Judy Lowe Park in Alexandria, Virginia, was shut down by the Secret Service due to its proximity to Vance's residence.

While the park is reopening, its availability is now determined on a day-to-day basis. Residents of the Del Ray neighborhood must check the park's status online daily or consult the sign posted near the entrance.

The Secret Service continues to patrol the area around the clock.

A spokesperson for the agency told FOX 5, "Out of concern for operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not discuss the means or methods used for our protective operations."

While the increased security measures have altered the atmosphere of the neighborhood, most residents appear to understand the necessity for the occasional park closures.

When Judy Lowe Park is open, access is limited to Commonwealth Avenue, and no on-street parking is permitted on East Del Ray Avenue.

