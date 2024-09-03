Expand / Collapse search

Park near JD Vance’s Virginia home reopens with restrictions

By
Published  September 3, 2024 9:57pm EDT
JD Vance
FOX 5 DC

Judy Lowe Park near JD Vance's Alexandria home to reopen intermittently

Judy Lowe Park in Alexandria, Virginia, was shut down by the Secret Service due to its proximity to Vance's residence. While the park is reopening, its availability is now determined on a day-to-day basis. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the story.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Secret Service recently requested the closure of a local park in Northern Virginia near the home of Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

Initially, nearby residents were frustrated. However, restrictions on the park have now started to ease.

Judy Lowe Park in Alexandria, Virginia, was shut down by the Secret Service due to its proximity to Vance's residence. 

While the park is reopening, its availability is now determined on a day-to-day basis. Residents of the Del Ray neighborhood must check the park's status online daily or consult the sign posted near the entrance.

Featured

Alexandria park near home of VP nominee JD Vance's home closed for security reasons
article

Alexandria park near home of VP nominee JD Vance's home closed for security reasons

A beloved children’s park in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood has been closed indefinitely at the request of the U.S. Secret Service to enhance security around the home of Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

The Secret Service continues to patrol the area around the clock.

 A spokesperson for the agency told FOX 5, "Out of concern for operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not discuss the means or methods used for our protective operations."

While the increased security measures have altered the atmosphere of the neighborhood, most residents appear to understand the necessity for the occasional park closures.

When Judy Lowe Park is open, access is limited to Commonwealth Avenue, and no on-street parking is permitted on East Del Ray Avenue. 

For updates on the park’s temporary schedule, click here

FULL SPEECH: JD Vance in Michigan

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance returned to Michigan on Tuesday when he makes an appearance in Big Rapids.